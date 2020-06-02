Kudos to DG Reardon! It is so appauling that some of the commissioners, who are supposed to represent the people of Campbell County, are letting their personal beliefs dictate how they vote.
I, for one, as a Campbell County taxpayer, support Gillette Reproductive Health, not because I believe in abortions, but because I believe in the services they provide. It has not been proven that GRH provides patients with referrals for abortions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.