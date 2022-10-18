I have known Nathan McLeland since he was a young man. He has always been a steady, well mannered gentleman with a keen eye for problem solving. He has grown his oil company to successes not imagined a few years ago. Nathan knows the value of hard work. He runs a business. He knows how to manage a budget. He knows how to work through difficult situations. Nathan is a Gillette success story, and as mayor, he will continue to make Gillette successful in the future. His vision, experience and education make him the best choice for mayor of the City of Gillette.
Joanne Tweedy
