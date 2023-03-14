I thought it was important to bring awareness about malpractice and how most doctors and hospitals these days really don’t care about the well-being of their patients. I can speak about this, for I have lived it. The life I once knew had been taken from me within hours.
After years of illness and my future outcome being death, I was blessed to finally meet a wonderful man and doctor who ended up saving my life!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.