“In the U.S., the doctrine of Qualified Immunity grants govt. officials performing discretionary functions immunity from civil suits, UNLESS, the plaintiff shows that the official violated ‘clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.’” — From Colorado Passes Landmark Law Against Qualified Immunity, Creates New Way To Protect Civil Rights
Is this what we in Wyoming want to have happen? I, for one, support law enforcement. Sure there are bad apples in all businesses, local, federal, everywhere. But if this were to happen in Wyoming, who would want to put their life on the line everyday knowing that no one is going to watch their back and they could be sued every time they made a split second decision? Even if found innocent, they could lose time and money fighting in court.
