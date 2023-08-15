I ask, what sensible, socially responsible person would object to children being exposed to graphic sex of all kinds in our public library? Have you seen the material in question?

BoyMom&Amma

Just a quick question...are you talking about books in Children's or in the Teen room because those are very different and the books in question keep getting lumped together. Also...just curious if you have read any of the "offending" books because it seems that the defenders often just defend against that blasted "pornography" without any actual knowledge of the book. Maybe those titles are just being fed from mass resistance? IF a book is moved from the teen room (where it is not accessible to any elementary aged child) to the adult section (where children are allowed to freely roam) - how is that safer?

