It’s election season in the Wyoming Republican Party and all across the state liberals, who for many years successfully exploited the Republican brand in order to get their left-wing cronies elected to public office, are in a collective temper tantrum over the successful grassroots effort which has made great strides in returning the Party of Reagan to its conservative moorings.
Uinta County is not immune. A small group of people whom I will charitably call moderates under the leadership of Jon Conrad, Scott Dickerson and Jay Anderson, and undoubtedly encouraged by others in the background, (cough) Frontier ”Republicans” (cough) attempted to unseat the leadership in our county but were unsuccessful in large part because they have never been involved in the party in any way, shape or form and were therefore woefully misinformed on the internal functioning of the party.
