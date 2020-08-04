Voting citizens of Campbell County, I urge you to remove the incumbent, unelected County Commissioners in the upcoming election and pursue new leadership. Commissioner Faber and Commissioner Shelstad have shown themselves to be unworthy of our trust as leaders.
Commissioner Faber and Commissioner Shelstad have chosen to put their religious dogma above the needs of citizens of Campbell County. This is obvious in their push to defund the Gillette Reproductive Health Center. This Center has been funded by Campbell County for more than a decade. Rather than seek to provide affordable care for the women of Campbell County, these two seek to impose their pretentious morality on all citizens of Campbell County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.