I got a $500 bonus check and went to deposit it at a local bank’s ATM. The ATM wasn’t working so I decided to come back the following Monday after Christmas in which I also was going to deposit $120 in cash that I got from family.
The ATM was still down so I used the night drop, but the envelopes were all partially sealed due to moisture. I ripped the sealed part open and put my check and cash in the next day. The money is deposited into my account.
