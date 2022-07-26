This Texan wants to thank you, Wyoming, for giving us Liz Cheney. Representative Cheney is a beacon of light, a speaker of truth and a true patriot. She has become America’s Representative as she stands for the things that make this country great. She is a national treasure.
Ms. Cheney has recently suffered much abuse from those in political circles who have surrendered their obligation to tell the truth, violated their oath to the Constitution and have ignored the rule of law. These attacks are coming from Washington, as expected, but also from Wyoming which is sad. You folks should be building monuments to Liz Cheney and naming libraries after her!
