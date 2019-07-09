I could only write this opinion after midnight on our Fourth of July holiday because the hidden patriots really fire up the sky after dark here in Gillette on this special day in Wyoming.
It rained like a cow peeing on a flat rock late this day, then it quit, and maybe that had something to do with the absolutely incredible showing of patriotism from every skyline, east, west, north and south, without the threat of fires, with breathtaking shell-shocking fireworks shaking the very foundations of the freedom of concrete we sat on in our lawnchairs. It shook me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.