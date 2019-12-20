I am an old-school liberal Democrat ie FDR, Truman, JFK. I have been all my life (76 years).
Our republic is in trouble. The day after Trump was elected president, I saw top ranking Democrats saying they would impeach him. Too early for anything but a political impeachment. I have watched 90% of the present hearings. I have heard nothing that would justify impeachment.
