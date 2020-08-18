Kathy Brown always had a smile on her face. Kathy’s stories in the Community Section of the News Record were always my favorite. Her smile would even show through in the stories she wrote.
I was honored to call Kathy Brown my friend. Kathy and I first met from a story I had asked her to do about The Senior Center and X-Box Bowling. Kathy was always willing to do a story to help promote the activities and fundraisers at the Senior Center. I don’t think she ever knew the impact she made on our seniors who came to call her their friend also and all the good her stories did to help them and the center. Kathy’s stories touched many lives and helped us all in someway.
