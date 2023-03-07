I am concerned about the library restricting parents rights, government overreach and wasteful spending of our tax dollars. There are no pornographic or obscene books in the Library. No one wants to sexualize children. From the many library board meetings I have attended, I still have not seen a definition for what they are trying to describe as sexually explicit. It could mean kissing, as one library board member questioned. Potentially, books will NOT be ordered if they have kissing in them. The definition will be created by the library board for our whole community. How is this not censorship or banning?
This definition applies to the whole book collection in the library. Parents have the right to monitor what their child is reading, and the library has many different tools that will help parents choose the book that is right for them and their child. No government involvement/overreach needed. If this development policy is passed, it will violate the 1st and 14th Amendment. It’s highly likely this will go to court and the library board says they are willing to go to court and spend our tax money. The Campbell County Commissioners oversee the library board and, I guess, are willing to go to court also, spending our limited resources. They seem to like to gamble with our money and losing isn’t a concern. If the new development policy is implemented, money will need to be spent on more staff to police the policy and likely more resources. Can we please maintain our freedom to parent our children, teens and young adults the way each of us chooses and not risk our tax dollars on another lawsuit?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.