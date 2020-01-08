After four months of many letters — but none printed because I was sending them to the wrong address — we hopefully have the “miscommunication and technical difficulties” almost figured out. We shall see. (Sorry, Mark C., I was there for you with one of my famous letters.)
First and foremost, I believe the opinion page is a sacred place for our citizens to relate and communicate with. Most all of us want to read real stories about real Gillette and Campbell County residents, as well as our state, local and national issues, for it is our job to be informed and involved.
