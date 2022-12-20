Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. Morning high of -8F with temps falling to near -20. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
On Oct. 6, 1998, Matthew Shepard, a UW student in Laramie, was tortured, beaten, tied to a fence and left to die. Six days later he died in a hospital in Fort Collins. He was gay. If you do a Google search on Mikayla Oz, the magician who was scheduled to do a children’s magic show at the library in July 2021, the fourth entry is a story in the Des Moines Register about Wyoming’s intolerance. Mikayla Oz is a transgender woman. These two stories made national news.
Currently there is an issue in Laramie at UW where an Evangelical church leader is harassing LGBTQ students and fostering an unsafe atmosphere. He has been TEMPORARILY removed from campus. This story is destined to become national news.
