I can’t believe that we have forgotten Three Mile Island, Japan’s coastal reactors and Chernobyl. Where would waste go, in your garage?
I am for growth and jobs but not when our lives are at stake. Wake up. Sheridan got two manufacturers. I, at one time supported atomic energy but where does the waste go and where would they bury us?
(1) comment
Before you have a meltdown get the facts about the proposed nuclear plant. First of all there is no guarantee it will be sited at Wyodak. Second of all the technology is completely different from the three plants you name. There is plenty of good information out there if you are open minded enough to look at it. This technology could be a game changer for Wyoming and the world. Or we can just hide in the closet and let China move forward with developing and patenting the technology.
