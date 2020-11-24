I wanted to take a moment out of the craziness we all live in to say thank you. Thank you to the staff at Legacy Living that take such great care of my mom, Katie Palmer. I can not begin to fathom how difficult it is to handle residents, families, friends and administrators in the time of a global pandemic.
While it is so incredibly hard to not be able to hug my mom and see her regularly, my family and I have been able to take comfort that our mom is being cared for by a great team.
