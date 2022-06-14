What does the RNC stand for? I for one am not sure these days. I know they were MIA during the 2020 election. Their website is plastered with all the same old talking points. I know for a fact what DJT and MTG stand for.
I believe the RNC has turned into one big money machine that only benefits the elites within.What does an R or D stand for next to a candidate’s name running for office? I believe that they are just a letter with absolutely no meaning.
