I am writing to express my concern about the lack of accessible public transportation in Campbell County, specifically in the city of Gillette. It is time for the county and city to make a commitment to implement a dial-a-ride service for transportation-disadvantaged individuals, especially given that the Senior Center’s transportation services are already overbooked and cannot accept more riders.

