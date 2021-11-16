What would Jesus do? Religion is being perverted into something ugly for the sake of only “my individual rights” matter.
On the one hand we have the folks who espouse that God didn’t create homosexuals when a person’s chromosomes might have gotten confused in the womb. So therefore these people should be vilified as perverts who are trying to subject innocent children to pornography. On the other hand we have CCH employees who would rather fake a religious belief than get a proven safe and effective vaccine against a deadly disease. The hypocrisy is overwhelming.
