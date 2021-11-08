To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
(1) comment
Take your meds and go back to bed Alvin!
