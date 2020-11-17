There has been a “Wake Up and Respond!” call screaming at our community (among so many others)!! Do you hear it? Right here in the recent reports by our News Record and so many other news agencies and our government agencies repeatedly.
It is imperative that we each do simple preventative measures NOW! We can only hope that it’s not too late. People, you realize and have heard what is at stake. Our friends, families, businesses, places of worship, schools and life as we have been lucky to know it need us to help.
