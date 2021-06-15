Kudos to Frontier Auto Museum for bringing in the Vintage Camper Show this past Saturday.
It was so fun to see the Vintage campers all decorated with antiques and beautiful decor. The owners of the campers were so friendly and it was great how you could go in and tour each one.
