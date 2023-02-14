Many people know they should eat healthier. However, affording healthier options is oftentimes a barrier.

A possible solution reducing the cost of whole foods and broadening sin taxes from alcohol and cigarettes to include some junk foods. For example, in 2014 San Francisco taxed sugar sweetened beverages an average of 47%. Soon, San Francisco saw a 21% reduction in the consumption of sodas.

