Snow along with gusty winds at times. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Many people know they should eat healthier. However, affording healthier options is oftentimes a barrier.
A possible solution reducing the cost of whole foods and broadening sin taxes from alcohol and cigarettes to include some junk foods. For example, in 2014 San Francisco taxed sugar sweetened beverages an average of 47%. Soon, San Francisco saw a 21% reduction in the consumption of sodas.
