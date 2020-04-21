I haven’t seen fear and confusion in my lifetime. Probably the last comparable time was during Kennedy’s term when we faced nuclear war.
I put the blame firmly on the shoulders of our governor and the press. We’ve been in a state of martial law, or if not, I don’t know what is. Shutting down our entire school system, banning groups of people, closing whatever business they determine unsafe, and closing our quarantining people who cross our borders.
