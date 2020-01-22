I would like to take a moment and express my gratitude to the community for their support of our National Guard troops and their families who were deployed in May to the Mid East.
Now for a personal story, my daughter’s husband is one of those deployed, and in his absence, she has had to deal with roof and vehicle damage from hail storms, death of their dog, the bankruptcy of her husband’s employer, the death of her aunt, then came the call to me about a leaking water heater.
