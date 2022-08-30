Good luck to the voters in Senate District 1 that voted for Ogden Driskill. Based on our experience with him, they will need lots of luck.
Before district lines were redrawn, Mr. Driskill was the representative for our area.
Yep, Chris, some people will believe anything. The MAGA people have been believing everything for years. We are all going to need some luck defeating this poisonous nonsense,
Keep in mind that just over 60% of those voting in Senate district 1, voted for someone else. Driskill has been long on talk, and short on delivery, but says his time in the senate, and leadership role enable him to get things done. If true, why do we still have crossover voting, no primary runoff, and don't have the ability to recall politicians that constituents want removed from office. Driskill, the balls in your court. Get er done, and knock off that ranked choice garbage.
There was no one else to vote for in District 1.
Fortner is a joke, never has done anything at all and the other was a rookie!
