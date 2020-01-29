Did anyone else know about Senate File 49 adjusting the per diem for legislators from $109 a day to $151 a day?
We are supposedly facing a drop in revenue with coal and other revenues going down, and they want to raise per diem? Why should I pay for their luxury motel with my taxes? What is wrong with Motel 6 — free breakfast included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.