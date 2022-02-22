My brother, Dr. Nathan Simpson passed away on the 25th of January. Dr. Simpson was a patient at Campbell County Memorial Hospital from Dec. 28 until he was moved to hospice on Jan. 25. During that time he was a patient in the ICU and Med/Surg units.
I cannot adequately express my gratitude for the excellent care my brother received. Every person who came into his room was kind, polite and professional. It was an amazing experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.