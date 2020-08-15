A month later, this New York City primary is still a train wreck and a warning to us all.
This is the headline I read from the Washington Post recently. They were still trying to make heads or tails from three boroughs that had no idea who their next representative would be a full month after Election Day. In the 12th District and in the primaries across the country, tens of thousands of mail-in ballots were invalidated for technicalities like missing signatures or missing postmarks on envelopes. Two other primaries in the Bronx and Westchester, won by Jamaal Bowman and Mondaire Jones, were not decided for three weeks.
