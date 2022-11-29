So where is the fiscal responsibility our newly elected Mayor and City Council blew out of their kazoo’s during this year’s election cycle?
I am referring to the City Administrator position. The Council is telling the residents of Gillette that this position, at the current salary, should pay more than a Congressional House of Representatives salary of $174,000?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.