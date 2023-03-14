Judging by Jake Goodrick’s editorial March 7 he thinks the Campbell County voters are ill informed, backward or stupid hillbillies that don’t know who should be voted into office. Del Shelstad and Colleen Faber won by the largest vote count in county history and then we elected two equally conservative commissioners.
The News Record won’t print excerpts from the books and the local radio station won’t read them aloud all because it violates federal law to air this raunchy material. Yet, we’re the carnival for trying to remove this filth from the public library and protect children in this community.
I agree! It's a small minority screaming about burning and banning books when all that is being asked is that they are moved. I would say the majority of people supporting the garbage in the library haven't even taken the time to read the books in question. Young children do not need to know about the complexities of such acts. Our job as parents is to let them have a happy and healthy childhood free from indoctrination! It says a lot when the liberal rag News Records won't even print the garbage but yet allows people to rant against the ones who are trying to keep the filth out of the hands of children! I can't even post the word S E X on here without getting flagged!
