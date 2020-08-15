Coronavirus, the news media and the economic situation have cast a different shadow over the 2020 election.
In the midst of all of the changes in our lives, anonymous folks, using all kinds of social media tricks, are saying whatever the heck they want about candidates for office. They create all kinds of disparaging memes and nicknames for the candidates. But, this is Wyoming. Nonsense like that rarely works. We know our friends, and have for a long time.
