Thoughts about the ongoing craziness I read in the News Record:
The most recent iteration of nonsense involves reactions to certain books, LGBTQ issues, and vaccines/masks, wherein protesters aggressively foist their beliefs on various commissions. They insist on a hearing no matter the blather they spew. The rants are littered with misinformation, and they choose words to achieve the most emotional impact. (“The children!” “Freedom!” This ruse is especially powerful on low information individuals.) Their utterances reflect a profound sense of being aggrieved — the origin of which I cannot fathom.
Thank you Norm, I think you hit the nail squarely on the head. The world and society are changing and those who refuse to accept those changes will be left behind in their own narrow little worlds.
