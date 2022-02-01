While attending the Library Board meetings, a couple of issues have come to mind.
Those who are trying to censor books in our library often claim the high moral ground. When I tried to point out to one of the presenters after a meeting, that she does not speak for me nor for many of us, she said she would not speak with me as I was immoral. I am not sure where she gets the right to judge me as immoral. I believe in the inherent worth and dignity of all people, not just those who think or act like me.
