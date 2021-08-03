Regarding the “Still no masks in local schools despite CDC recommendations” article, in the July 29 Gillette News Record, all I can say is “Thank You, thank you, thank you” folks for having the brains to disavow this control nonsense issued by the CDC.
What a bunch of corrupt, incompetent people they are as they try to follow China. Everyone knows the .003 chance of getting it by kids is like getting struck by lightning, but nobody says it. Why? They want to control you.
(2) comments
This rhetoric is dangerously ignorant. Please return to reality with the rest of us.
your people will be the first to get sick
