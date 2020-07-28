When I met Michael Von Flatern at the Rotary Club in Gillette in 1981, neither of us thought we would be serving together down the road in the state Senate.
I served with him from 2005 until I left the Senate in 2014.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
When I met Michael Von Flatern at the Rotary Club in Gillette in 1981, neither of us thought we would be serving together down the road in the state Senate.
I served with him from 2005 until I left the Senate in 2014.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.