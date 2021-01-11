There are good people all around. Some of these people we have known for years and some people you meet later in life when you need them. Currently I am experiencing a hard time in my life. To add to that my car is broken and needs to be fixed. While speaking with a young lady at the dealership I took my car to I inquired about pricing. This unexpected expense and the worry I was experiencing I did not hide well. After getting everything situated with diagnosing my car the woman who was helping me gave me a phone number to call. She explained to me what this group could do for me as a single mother.
I am not one to ask for help even in moments where help is needed. However I made the phone call to a complete stranger. The phone call was made and my story was told to a complete stranger. My story is not pretty, it is hard however I refuse to give up on trying to be the best mother and person that I can be. After sharing this the gentleman I talked to told me he would contact the other members of this group to see about setting up a meeting.
