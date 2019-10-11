I need to make a fashion statement and puncuate the problem at hand! It is just plain impossible to find black work pants or jeans for women in Gillette, WY.
I would prefer to buy local, but the stores just don’t stock what we need. I stopped by Wyoming Work Warehouse, nothing there but men’s western jeans. I was directed to Maurice’s. I’ve been there before but the pants are too low cut for someone my age. Most of the stores want the women to wear men’s pants. I am appalled by the the suggestion!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.