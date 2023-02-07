In this legislative session of 2023, there have been attempts by various legislators to pass three inappropriate laws which would make libraries do what the majority of the present Campbell County Public Library Board and a small group of private citizens have been trying to push for nearly two years.
One of the ideas they have been pushing was drafted into HB 283, sponsored by Rep. Chris Knapp from Campbell County and co-sponsorsed by Rep. Abby Angelos, also from Campbell County. This bill was heard by a committee. After all of the discussion, a committee member made a motion to pass the bill. None of the other eight committee members seconded the motion. So, the bill died. I would like to ask representatives Knapp and Angelos if the fact that their bill died for the lack of a second told them anything. It seems to me it failed so spectacularly because of “their” standards, not those of eight elected officials or the voters they represent. By the way, Campbell County Rep. Ken Clouston is one of the eight members of that committee who didn’t offer a second. Thank you representative Clouston for representing the standards of Campbell County.
