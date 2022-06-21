We are facing an election year of the greatest importance in Campbell County history. We are going to elect three county commissioners. This will change the complete board.
When you go to the polls, I would like you to remember that this is one of the most powerful offices in the United States. The commissioners are both an administrative and legislative board. The commissioners have a number of boards that they appoint to handle the county’s business. In the past few months our present commissioners have tried to take over all of the powers of these boards. This isn’t the first time the commission has tried to do this nor will it be the last time, but we must stop the power hungry commissioners that we have now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.