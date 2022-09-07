In your Aug. 30 article on the library board meeting, you reference board member Charles Butler who said he read the ALA’s Code of Ethics, which opens with the sentence, “we significantly influence or control the selection, organization, preservation, and dissemination of information.” Mr. Butler expressed concern about the use of “significantly influence or control.”
He may not have read the rest of the paragraph which continues: “In a political system grounded in an informed citizenry, we are members of a profession explicitly committed to intellectual freedom and the freedom of access to information. We have a special obligation to ensure the free flow of information and ideas to present and future generations.”
(1) comment
Thank you for making this point. It is typical behavior for people who are trying to push forward a false agenda to take things out of context.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.