Your recent article regarding the proposed changes to the DLI program is an extremely disappointing example of biased, one-sided reporting in today’s media. The article focuses only on one side of the issue (upset parents and staff involved with Stocktrail). Could you not find anyone involved with Rawhide who will be affected by these changes?
The article did not even mention any of the community members who spoke out in support of the proposed changes at the board meeting, staff at Rawhide or parents of Rawhide traditional or DLI students. This article was completely focused on how the changes would affect Stocktrail, which was originally built to be a four section, DLI school. Your article made no attempt to state any facts about the student population of the program and just letting one parent, who does not have children at a DLI school, speak to the type of parents applying for the lottery system the district has set for the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.