Four incidents of misusing guns were reported in one publication of the recent News Record.
1) A three-year-old boy shot himself in the stomach with a pistol. We pray the child recovers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 5:21 pm
Four incidents of misusing guns were reported in one publication of the recent News Record.
1) A three-year-old boy shot himself in the stomach with a pistol. We pray the child recovers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(1) comment
You think a tragedy like Uvalde, Buffalo, NY or Highland Park can't happen here? It's just a matter of time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.