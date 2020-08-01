Recently I saw Sen. Michael Von Flatern referred to as an “East Coast liberal” on social media. Having known Michael for 46 years, I beg to differ.
Michael and I met in Gillette in 1974, and worked together for Pool Well Service. We put in long hours in often extreme conditions, usually soaked in crude oil, and became close friends and later roommates. I introduced Michael to hunting and fishing and we enjoyed wilderness horsepack hunts in the Thorofare country for elk and sheep and pursued deer and antelope around Gillette. We jumped the local creeks for ducks and took our dogs to the country north of Buffalo to hunt pheasants, sharptails, and huns. In the summer we fished for trout in the Big Horns and even tried bullriding in rodeos for a couple of years.
