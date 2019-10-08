The Republicans seem to be sitting on the 50-yard line in a poll-induced coma trying to figure out what stadium they are in as the demon-lying Democrats create crisis after crisis with the impeachment of OUR President Trump.

If one lie don’t work, let’s make up another and use every media source to impeach the one who is turning their corrupt carcasses in for years and years of robbing America and our voters, while selling our very country to the globalists and fill their own and the personal bank accounts of their minions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.