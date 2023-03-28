A recent letter to the editor contained the following, “In Jesus’s final hours he washed feet. He did not attack others. He spent his time loving lepers, prostitutes and even those who would seek to do him harm beyond our comprehension.” I may be wrong and would be happy to be corrected but it seems to me that the author is using these facts about Jesus to normalize or make acceptable deviant (by Biblical standards) sexual behavior.
Yes, Jesus did these wonderful things. As reported in the New Testament, he also came to restore fellowship between God and mankind by dying on the cross for their sins. A fellowship which had been broken by sin, the desire to be completely in charge of one’s life without interference from or accountability to anyone including God. (Individual sins are simply an expression of this basic attitude.) Jesus said that those who believe in him and commit to following him would have the fellowship restored and live with him eternally.
