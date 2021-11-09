Employees of Campbell County Health are heroes. Period. As I drive around town and run errands on my usual daily routine, it strikes me, the odd juxtaposition between most of us who are fortunate enough to continue in our normal lives and the crisis that has unfolded at our hospital.
Campbell County Health was built and staffed for our usual maximum of 23-25 inpatients at any given time. That number has close to doubled in the Medical Surgical Unit and it’s 1½ times greater than normal in the ICU, not including the patients in the hallways and additional rooms of our Emergency Department waiting for an open bed. Our ability to transfer patients to a larger facility is almost non-existent, as most of those facilities are bursting at the seams themselves. We are down 100 employees from our normal count and traveling nurse opportunities are offering upward of $200 an hour to go to other critically hit areas of the country. Our staff is being asked to cover additional shifts to continue to offer care to these critically sick patients, and they are doing it. We recently shut down elective surgeries so we could send every clinical staff member we have to take care of our sick patients.
