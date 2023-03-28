In 2004 Gillette began planning the second Madison Water project. A $300 million endeavor. At that time water rates had not been raised in over 20 years. In order to qualify for a 1/3 to 2/3 match of the Wyoming Water Development Commission’s funding of the project, the city had to prove its ability to pay for “current costs of maintenance’ ” via water rates. A $200 million incentive. In order to qualify for those monies the council found itself having to increase water rates to its citizens by 30%.
The cost of operating utilities increases every year, as does most everything in our economy. Past councils had hid its costs of utilities operation by using other buckets of collected revenue. That is not a “transparent” practice.
