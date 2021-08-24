I love the library. I’m sure the staff there are doing their best to serve all patrons, regardless of race, sex, religion, and political belief, to the best of their ability.
But. We are human. We suffer from the same temptations that every human does. There is no special “librarian wisdom” that gives us the ability to decide for you what your children should be exposed to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.